Tipperary parents answers could improve future supports for breastfeeding.

Parents in Tipperary are being encouraged to complete a survey about their experiences of breastfeeding and supports.

This is part of a collaborative project between TU Dublin and Bainne Beatha, a parent-led advocacy group.

63.8 percent of Irish parents start breastfeeding in hospital, but by the time they leave the maternity unit, that drops to 37.3 percent.

Deirdre Kingston of Bainne Beatha told Tipp FM the results of the survey will be used to advocate for increased breastfeeding supports for parents, but take up in the Premier county has been low.

“We’ve had an absolutely incredible response and I want thank everybody for taking the time to do the survey.

“There are just a number of counties that have a little bit lower numbers than others, including Tipperary, so we’re asking anybody that hasn’t completed the survey that has had a baby in the last couple of years to take a look at the survey and complete it when they have the time to do so.”

To do the survey, click here