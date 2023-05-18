Tipp TDs under fire for not engaging with Nenagh Needs It’s A&E Group

Members of the Nenagh Needs It’s A&E group say the devil will be in the detail when it comes to the news of increased opening hours at the Injury and Assessment Unit at the hospital.

In a bid to relieve pressure on the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick it’s been suggested that the units in Nenagh, St john’s and Ennis are to open on a 24/7 basis.

Dr Conor Reidy told Tipp Today earlier that the news has come out of the blue following a Dáil motion on the matter.

“It is very wise to be sceptical where the HSE, the UL Hospitals Group and the Department of Health are concerned on this because we have seen in Nenagh very sudden closures of the Local Injuries Unit last summer – last August I believe – around the time of the August Bank Holiday weekend, one of the busiest times of the year. So they really will need to get their staffing levels in order to make this happen – this thing that they have said yesterday in the Dáil.”

Conor Reidy has criticised Tipperary’s Oireachtas members for not fully getting behind the efforts of the Nenagh Needs It’s A&E group.

It follows the tabling of the Private Members Motion in the Dáil yesterday by Clare independent TD Michael McNamara calling for the introduction of 24/7 opening for the Nenagh unit along with St John’s and Ennis.

Dr Reidy told Fran Curry earlier that he expected Tipperary TDs to be the first to take credit for any expansion of services.

“They will be lining up onto your airwaves to take credit for it – like has happened before when there was a jobs announcement in Nenagh or wherever in North Tipp as happens frequently and they’re tripping over each other to take credit for it.

“Our Tipperary TDs do not engage in any way with our campaign – we’ll get the acknowledgements of emails and so forth, you know the standard thing.”