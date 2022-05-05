Tipp takeaway owner jailed for FSAI offences

The owner of a South Tipp takeaway has received a prison sentence after continued breaches of a Closure Order.

The FSAI welcomed the outcome of a District Court prosecution on Tuesday against Mr Domenico Venditti, the former operator of Domenico Take Away, in the village of Newcastle.

The prosecution arose from four separate breaches of a Closure Order and other offences at the local takeaway.

Mr Venditti entered guilty pleas to all nine charges.

The Court imposed penalties for three charges;

His failure to keep the premises clean which received an imprisonment term of three months, failure to comply with a Closure Order which also received imprisonment for three months to run consecutively with the first sentence and he was ordered to pay a fine of €500.

Mr Venditti will also have to make a contribution of €2,500 towards the FSAI’s costs.