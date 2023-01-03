Tipp PT says new year should not be about ‘dieting’ but changing habits

A Tipperary based personal trainer says the new year should not be about ‘dieting’ but changing habits.

Lisa O’Keefe from Dundrum Fitness says this time of year is the busiest for people in her industry and for many the start of a successful lifestyle switch.

However, she doesn’t believe in fad or crash diets, and says people try to over complicate the whole process when they just need to be consistent and include balance in their daily lives.

Lisa told Tipp Today that if people were to treat themselves and fuel themselves in the way they would a child they would see how simple it can be:

“So every morning when the kids wake up they have a breakfast, you send them off to school on a full tummy they never go off to school without a breakfast and they eat regularly and they come home and have their dinner. Us as adults should be the same but we develop bad habits as the years go on again if your child is going to a birthday party and you know that they are going to have cake and sweet you are not punishing them for that so they are not going without for the day because they are going to get cake but again as adults we tend to do that to ourselves.”