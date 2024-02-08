Tipp politicians asked to stand up and be counted on hospital overcrowding

People in Tipperary are looking for their local elected representatives to take action as the number of patients on trolleys at UHL continues to break records.

Nenagh based Councillor Seamie Morris is calling for an emergency meeting of all local and national politicians in Tipperary to discuss the chronic overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick.

150 people who had been admitted to the hospital were left without a bed yesterday according to the INMO which is the highest number recorded since the nursing union began keeping records in 2006.

Councillor Morris says its time for our politicians to stand up and be counted.

“People are actually looking for leadership on this and they’re not seeing it. And I think we need to get all our politicians and members of Nenagh Needs it’s A&E into a room and knock their heads together. But more importantly we need a meeting of the HSE forum representatives and management of UHL into a room.

Bur firstly I want to get agreement from our politicians that reconfiguration has failed and that we need to get our government to reverse reconfiguration because unless we get that we cannot get movement on this.”