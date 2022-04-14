Tipp people advised not to consume recalled Kinder products

The Departments of Public Health for Tipperary are urging people to not consume or gift recalled Kinder products.

Both the HSE Mid-West and South East have issued the warning in the lead up to the Easter holiday weekend.

Kinder products have been linked to an extensive outbreak of salmonella infections in recent months.

European public health officials have linked the outbreak to certain Kinder products produced since June last year.

The HSE and Food Safety Authority are working with international authorities to investigate this outbreak which has mainly affected children under 10 years across Ireland, the UK and numerous other European countries.

Since late January, there were 15 cases of salmonella linked to this outbreak, with the most recent in mid-March.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhoea, fever, headache and abdominal cramps and these symptoms can arise between 6 and 72 hours after eating contaminated food.

On Friday, April 8, the FSAI issued an extended food alert concerning the recall of certain Kinder products, and advising consumers that these products should not be consumed.

Members of the public, especially parents of young children, should check for and dispose of any of these affected Kinder products and should not gift these products to others as Easter presents.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases in the Mid-West region and the HSE South East is unaware of any cases linked to this outbreak.