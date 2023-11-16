Tipp Oireachtas members urged to attend hearing on reopening EDs in Nenagh, Ennis and St Johns

Tipperary’s Oireachtas members are being urged to show their support for the Nenagh Needs It’s A&E campaign when the group appears before the Petitions Committee in Leinster House this afternoon.

Our national politicians have come in for criticism in the past for not making their voices heard at meetings of the Health Committee when management from UHL and the CEO of the HSE were in attendance.

Conor Reidy from the Nenagh campaign says Tipperary’s TDs need to attend today’s gathering.

“It was a golden opportunity for Tipperary TDs to show up and ask a question. So we are calling on our elected national representatives – especially those in Tipperary – to stand with us, to support the campaigns objectives.

“We urge them to prioritise the normalisation of emergency care in the Mid-West. We see the reopening of EDs as the path forward On that and we have had zero support from our TDs on that in Tipperary.”