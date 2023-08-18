Thousands opt to leave UHL Emergency Department without getting treatment

A Clare TD says the number of people leaving University Hospital Limerick without medical care is “appalling”.

A response sent to Violet Anne Wynne shows almost 27,000 have left the Emergency Department serving North Tipp, Limerick and Clare since 2019.

UL Hospitals Group, in a letter to the TD, said last year was its busiest year ever.

But Deputy Anne Wynne says it’s not good enough from hospital management or Government.

“The numbers are shocking and appalling and they’re absolutely unacceptably high considering we know that these people are leaving the A&E without receiving any care or medical attention. It’s the only Accident and Emergency Department in the mid-west.

“I think its simply inexcusable and both senior management at the UL Hospital Group and the Minister for Health should hang their heads in shame.”