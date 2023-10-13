Thousands on boil notice in South Tipp since July

The tap water is still not safe to drink for almost 4-thousand South Tipperary homes and business.

Uisce Éireann says that despite the ongoing work they’ve been doing on the supply in the Burncourt and Ballylooby areas.

The utility says they’ve been unable to lift the boil water notice on the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt-Ballylooby Public Supplies.

The notice has been in effect since July for 3,790 local homes and businesses in the areas around Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Clogheen, Ballylooby, and the Mitchelstown Road in Cahir.

It was put in place due to a deterioration in the quality of the water going into the supply.

The utility says it’s carrying out multiple trials at the treatment plant to try and identify a more robust treatment system

Irish Water says once they are completed they will finalise the design of a long term solution and upgrade the plant as soon as possible to lift the Boil Water Notice.