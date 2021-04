40 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today, and there has also been a rare jump in trolley numbers in Clonmel.

There are 12 patients waiting for a hospital bed at South Tipp General Hospital this afternoon, according to the INMO.

Across the country, there are 264 people waiting for a proper hospital bed, with University Hospital Galway the worst affected today (43).

When it comes to Covid-19, there are 155 people hospitalised with the virus including 44 in intensive care.