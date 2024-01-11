Slight ease in overcrowding at UHL

450 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 327 are in emergency departments, while 123 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 75 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 55 at Cork University Hospital and 32 at Sligo University Hospital.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 9 patients without a bed this afternoon while there is no overcrowding issues at Nenagh Hospital according to the nursing union.