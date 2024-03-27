SIPTU express anger at Health Ministers decision to go ahead with Nenagh plans

SIPTU are up in arms over the decision by the Health Minister to proceed with plans to use the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh to ease overcrowding at UHL.

The state of the art facility located adjacent to Nenagh Hospital was supposed to cater for residents of St Conlon’s in the town.

However the HSE is instead aiming to engage a private provider to run and staff the CNU.

SIPTU Health Division official Mark Quinn says this is a blatant breach of legislation and HSE policy.

“We are furious at the decision being taken by the Minister and the fact that they’re flouting legislation that is in place to deny them the right to do this without consultation and agreement with the unions is just extraordinary.

“There are three unions involved – SIPU, FORSA and the INMO – and we have referred the matter up to the National Joint Industrial Council who are the national officials of the unions and will meet with the HSE.”