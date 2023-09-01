Significant overcrowding at UHL

There are 406 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

INMO figures show 293 are in emergency departments, while 113 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding and accounts for a quarter of all those waiting in the country with 103 patients without a bed today.

That’s followed by 58 at Cork University Hospital and 37 at Sligo University Hospital.

There are no patients waiting at Nenagh General Hospital while TUH in Clonmel has 16 without a bed today.