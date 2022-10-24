Significant overcrowding at UHL

University Hospital Limerick once again has the highest waiting list nationally with 86 patients without a bed today.

This comes following a statement from the UL Hospital Group yesterday encouraging people to consider alternative avenues for care as they tried to deal with large numbers presenting at the ED.

There are currently 52 without beds in the ED, with 34 on trolleys in wards.

Elsewhere in the county there are 8 without beds in Tipperary University Hospital, and 3 in Nenagh.

612 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.