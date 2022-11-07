Significant overcrowding at local hospitals

University Hospital Limerick is once again the worst affected facility for patients on trolleys today.

There are 69 people awaiting beds at the facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

This is followed by Cork University Hospital with 59 and 48 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

There are 17 on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel.

In all 560 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

Figures from the INMO show 469 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 91 are elsewhere in hospitals.