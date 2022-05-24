Significant disruptions in hospitals across the county will continue tomorrow as the MLSA action enters day two.

The national action on Wednesday runs from 8am-8pm and while efforts continue locally to ensure that arrangements are in place to safely provide a curtailed range of services some appointments will be cancelled.

Patients will be contacted directly is their appointment is cancelled however anyone who is not contacted, should attend as scheduled.

Details of service cancellations across the country, hospital by hospital, will be constantly updated on the HSE website HSE.ie

The Medical Assessment Unit at Nenagh will be running as a reduced service, while Injury Unit will be open as normal.