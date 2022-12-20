ShannonDoc expecting busy time over Festive season

ShannonDoc, which services North Tipp, has urged the public to be patient across Christmas as it deals with significant increases in activity.

From Friday December 23rd to Tuesday January 3rd, the service will operate for 238 of the total 288 hours with staff manning phones and clinics for 83% of that time.

The number of patients dealt with by ShannonDoc across the festive period is to rise to up to 10,000.

Weekly numbers are set to double when GP practices will be closed for public holidays and weekends.

Chairperson Dr Ailish Kenny says they have brought in additional resources to deal with the high patient volumes, and they will prioritise cases that are more urgent.

Their advice is that if it is a routine matter, visit a GP during normal times but if it is an urgent , non-emergency care contact Shannondoc.