Severe overcrowding at UHL

62 patients who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are without a bed today.

Once again the main hospital for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare is the most overcrowded in the country as it accounts for nearly quarter of all patients being treated on trollies.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation UHL has 42 patients being cared for in the Emergency Department with a further 20 being treated in already full wards.

Frontline staff at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel have 6 patients without a bed today.