Ruling against South Tipp fast food operator upheld

A court ruling from earlier this year against a County Tipperary based fast food operator has been upheld.

It followed repeated breaches of a closure order served on the Domenico Take Away in Newcastle.

Mr Domenico Venditti – the former operator of Domenico Take Away in the village – was jailed by the District Court last May for four separate breaches of a closure order.

This was appealed to the Circuit Court with Judge John Martin agreeing with the finding that the wrongdoing was at the upper end of the scale of offending.

However instead of the two three-month custodial sentences running consecutively, they will now run concurrently.

Judge Martin also reduced the time for payment of the €500 fine from 12 to 6 months.

CEO of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne has welcomed the ruling saying it sends a strong message to food businesses that non-compliance with food safety legislation will not be tolerated under any circumstances.