Reports locals are begging ambulance drivers not to take them to UHL

A midwest TD has claimed in the Dáil that some locals are begging ambulance drivers to take them to alternative hospitals to UHL.

Clare TD Michael McNamara made the comment while addressing the Taoiseach on what the Government’s response will be to HIQA’s scathing report on the Limerick A&E.

Micheál Martin said the HSE is responsible for the delivery of health services, and that the Health Minister has met with top-ranking officials to discuss necessary improvements to emergency departments.

“Every day it’s overcrowded. Every day it poses a danger to the patients it’s supposed to serve. Every day people are afriad to go to that emergency department. People are afraid that frail family members will be brought by ambulance to that department, begging ambulance drivers to bring them to another facility.

“I have lived that fear, as have many families across this constituency.”

Responding to deputy McNamara, the Taoiseach said:

“The capacity for a Government department or the Taoiseach’s department to begin running hospitals is not going to happen nor is it feasible or practical as a solution.

“What we can do, the Minister has met with senior management of the HSE and has requested the development of comprehensive plans which will set out short-term and long-term measures to be taken nationally and at each emergency department.”