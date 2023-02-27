Reminder of age limits at Cashel Minor Injuries Unit

People are being reminded that the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel does not treat young children.

Some parents have been referred to Tipperary University Hospital having presented to the unit in Cashel.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier local Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne said he had experienced this himself with a family member.

“I’ve a feeling it may be the age of the child – and I know myself from our Grandson when you go down to be told that they’re not going to be looked at with a child under 5 but that’s the way it is down there.

“I think its just that once they’re that age its down to the Paediatric Unit (at Tipperary University Hospital) where they would have people experienced enough to deal with them.”