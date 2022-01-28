Further reduction in overcrowding at UHL

Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has dropped again this afternoon, but there are still 50 people on trolleys there.

The INMO figure has dropped in the last two days at UHL from Wednesday’s record-breaking high of 111, but management are continuing to ask the public to access alternative care options, where suitable, such as the Local Injuries Unit in Nenagh.

University Hospital Galway has the highest trolley number today with 52, while there are nine people waiting for a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 440 people on hospital trolleys this afternoon.