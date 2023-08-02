Quinlivan: Trolley figures off the scale at UHL

The government is facing renewed pressure to improve conditions at Ireland’s most overcrowded hospital.

University Hospital Limerick – which covers North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – once again recorded the highest number of patients waiting for a bed across the country yesterday – with 110 people left on trolleys.

The closure of the emergency departments at Nenagh, Ennis and St. John’s Hospital in Limerick in 2009 has left 400 thousand people reliant on the ED at UHL – with reports now of serious staff burnout and retention issues.

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City, Maurice Quinlivan says the people of the Mid-West have been utterly failed.

“Trolley figures in UHL are off the scale – we had 107 people on trolleys on Monday we had 110 on trolleys on Tuesday. For July of this year we had 18,024 people – that’s an incredible 500+ on July of last year. We have a massive, massive problem because there’s no Government plan to get us out of it in the short term.”