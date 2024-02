Once again people are being asked not to present to the A&E at Tipperary University Hospital except in a genuine emergency.

Increased numbers have been turning up at the Emergency Department in Clonmel coupled with a rise in the demand for inpatient beds.

Management at the hospital on the Western Road are advising people that waiting times will be lengthy for anyone who doesn’t need emergency care so want people to try the Caredoc out of hours service or your GP first.