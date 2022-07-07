Primary Care Centre proposed for Fethard

Planning officials in Tipperary County Council are currently considering an application for a Primary Care Centre in Fethard.

Kilkenny based Westcourt Healthcare Ltd is the company behind the proposals for part of the Town Park on the Rocklow Road in the town.

If approved the facility would provide HSE health and social care services as well as a General Practice.

A new access from the Rocklow Road is included in the plans along with car and bicycle parking.

A decision is due from the local authority by August 9th next.