Positive news for Fethard Primary Care Centre

The lack of progress being made on the proposed Primary Care Centre in Fethard has been raised in the Seanad.

The HSE has identified Fethard as a desired location for such a centre with a site adjacent to the town park earmarked for the development.

Minister of State Mary Butler had some good news when questioned on the matter by Senator Garret Ahearn.

“I’m happy to be able to advise the Senator that HSE Estates are currently reviewing the schedule of accommodation and expect to be in a position to issue relevant documentation to developers before the end of May. This will allow developers to finalise the design and bring the opening of the centre one step closer.”

“This is a very welcome development as the centre will bring vital services to the Slieveardagh area providing modern, purpose built accommodation and acting as a single point of access for health and social care delivery.”

Senator Ahearn cited the Primary Care Centre in Cahir as an example of how successful they can be.

“We got a Primary Care Centre in Cahir about two or three months before Covid happened and if you speak to the GP’s and Public Health Nurses who are in the centre they wouldn’t know where they’d be if they were in their old facility and how they’d cope with it and the challenges they would have if they weren’t in the Primary Care Centre. It’s chalk and cheese.”

“And for Fethard to be able to have that in the future is massive.”