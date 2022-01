The public are being invited to take a look at plans for a Primary Care Centre in Nenagh.

Bluemont Developments, who are behind a similar project in Roscrea, intend to submit plans to the Council to build the healthcare facility on the grounds of Nenagh Ormond rugby club at Lisatunny.

They are putting the plans on display in the clubhouse this evening from 7-9pm.

The new Primary Care Centre would include GP suites, treatment rooms, HSE accommodation and other medical services.