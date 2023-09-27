People urged not to attend the ED at UHL except in a genuine emergency

Patients with less urgent healthcare needs today are asked to attend Injury Units and consider all other healthcare options before attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick.

The Dooradoyle facility is currently managing very high emergency attendances and admissions with 124 people who have been admitted to the hospital being cared for on trolleys today.

With 269 ED attendances yesterday and 276 on Monday, the hospital is in a high state of escalation. People whose healthcare needs are less than acute will face long waits in ED as medical teams work to prioritise elderly patients and those in need of immediate emergency care.

Anyone with a serious injury or unexpected illness should attend ED or call 999/112.

However those who are less than acutely unwell should first consider the Injury Units in Nenagh, Ennis or St John’s Hospitals, as well as GPs, out-of-hours GP services and their local pharmacies.