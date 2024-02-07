Overcrowding at UHL reaches new high

U-H-L has set a new record in overcrowding in the Irish health services.

150 patients have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick without a bed today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The union says it’s the worst day for overcrowding in any Irish hospital since they started counting trolleys in 2006.

Since the beginning of January over 2-and-a-half-thousand patients have been admitted to UHL without a bed

The INMO is calling for measures to be put in place in the hospital to improve patient flow.

They say the conditions are unacceptable and extremely dangerous for patients, and crushing the morale of staff.

Management says that 270 people showed up at the Emergency Department yesterday and they are calling for locals to try all other care options before going to their local A&E.