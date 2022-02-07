Overcrowding leads to plea from management at Tipperary University Hospital

The emergency department at Tipperary University Hospital is under pressure and people are being asked to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

Management are asking people to go their local GP or Caredoc out of hours if they can.

There may be significant delays at the Clonmel hospital with long waits for inpatient beds.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 27 patients without a bed there today.

Meanwhile University Hospital Limerick is by far the most overcrowded in the country as 87 people who have been admitted there are being cared for on trolleys. This is more than double the amount at any other hospital in the country.

In all there are 519 patients waiting for a hospital bed today.