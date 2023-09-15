Noticeable easing in trolley numbers

There’s been a significant reduction in the number of people being cared for on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 72 patients without a bed at the Dooradoyle facility – down from 103 yesterday.

Nationally there has also been a drop in numbers with the nursing union reporting 366 on trolleys compared with 485 on Thursday.

13 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are without a bed today with 1 in Nenagh.