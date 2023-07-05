North Tipp GP says ‘no extra capacity’ as Government extends free care

A North Tipp GP says there is no extra capacity in the system as the Government extends free care.

More than 78,000 children aged six and seven are to be give free GP care in the coming weeks and another 400,000 people will qualify through an easier means test.

Nenagh based Pat Harold says that it is a positive that more people will have access to healthcare, and this is good especially for the squeezed middle.

However, he says that does not alleviate the capacity issues nationwide, and the already long waiting lists for current patients:

“there is no extra capacity in General Practice whatsoever, we cannot do anymore, can’t see any more than we are seeing and that is the reality of the thing and we could do with another thousand GPs. As it is there is GP listings vacant all over the country. Hopefully now, that 46,000 per annum will bring approximately as you say 400,00 people into it and it is expected 80% will sign up for it and most of these will be of the age group do 18 to 60 but it’s great kind of for the squeezed middle.”

He is also reminding people they must register to receive the free visit card for children.

Nenagh GP Pat Harold says that often people who are eligible are unaware that they must sign up and apply online using yours and the child’s PPS number.

He went on to tell Tipp Today that until posts are filled and there is better retention this will see wait times grow:

“We know from when the under 6s got their cards people do tend to use them more that’s a fact, but it is kind of a bottleneck I think because part of this there is added support for rural practices there is added support for getting nurses practice mangers, there is added things. You see often people say to me when I am out sure you’re making loads of money but the fact of it is if we were then there wouldn’t be vacant jobs all over the country.”