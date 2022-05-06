North Tipp drug support service to get vital funding

The Ana Liffey Drug Project which services North Tipperary, was one of the six awardees in Rethink Ireland’s Rural Recovery Fund.

The Fund was launched in October 2021 to support organisations that are supporting people in rural areas to access employment or education opportunities, and build resilience as we come out of the Covid.

The other 5 recipients of the €600,000 Fund are Peter McVerry Trust, Project, Camphill Initiatives for Social Ecology, Kantoher Development Group, Grow Remote and Ludgate Operations.

The Ana Liffey Drug Project works directly with people affected by addiction in Clare, North Tipp and Limerick by running an outreach programme that allows workers to go to rural areas and ensure people can access the services they need.