No let-up in overcrowding at UHL

The three main hospitals serving Tipperary have a total of 130 people being cared for on trolleys or chairs today.

Once again University Hospital Limerick is by far the most overcrowded in the country starting the week with 116 patients left without a bed.

The latest figures come following the news that the CEO of the UL Hospital Group Professor Collette Cowan has gone on leave.

She manages six hospitals across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary including Nenagh Hospital.

The next busiest facility is CUH in Cork where the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is reporting 63 people on trolleys.

In all 607 people who have been admitted to hospitals around the country are without a bed.

These include 10 at TUH in Clonmel and 4 in Nenagh.