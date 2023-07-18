New facilities unveiled at Nenagh Hospital

Nenagh Hospital has announced the opening of its new Eye Suite.

This will allow for more outpatient and day services at the local facility instead of all patients having to travel to UHL for ophthalmology appointments.

The service in Nenagh is led by consultant ophthalmologist Mr Conall Hurley – the treatments available to adult patients include IVTs and treatment of post cataract surgery capsular changes, retinal vascular diseases and uncontrolled glaucoma.

Mr Hurley says this is part of the National Eye Care Plan and they look forward to delivering care to the people in the catchment area who live closer to Nenagh than Limerick.