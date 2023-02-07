Nenagh Hospital now part of MAU pathway

Patients meeting certain criteria can be sent by ambulance to Nenagh Hospital from today.

The Medical Assessment (MAU) pathway for emergency patients has commenced at the local facility allowing for those meeting strict criteria to be transferred by ambulance directly.

This has been in operation at Ennis Hospital since January 9th and it’s hoped will reduce patient presentations to Emergency Departments.

The Medical Assessment Unit in Nenagh Hospital treats patients referred by GPs, ShannonDoc and now National Ambulance Service paramedics.