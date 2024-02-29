Nenagh Community Nursing Home delay highlighted in the Dáil

The delay in opening the new Community Nursing Home in Nenagh has been raised with the Government in the Dáil.

Funding for the project was provided in 2016 for the building located beside Nenagh Hospital.

Work has been completed on the structure but the recruitment embargo in the HSE means it cannot be adequately staffed.

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly raised the issue with Minister Simon Harris who was standing in for the Taoiseach.

“There are people crying out for this facility. There are people who are trying to transfer from St Conlon’s which will not pass HIQA inspection. The people of North Tipperary and Nenagh and surrounds are wondering will this open and when will the 69 full time required personnel be recruited and is there a date this year that it will be open?”

Minister Harris has committed to raising the delay in opening the Community Nursing Unit with the Minister for Health and the Chief Executive of the HSE.

“Thank to Deputy Kelly for raising this issue and I’m somewhat familiar from our time engaging on this in my past roles in relation to the importance of the Nenagh Community Nursing Home. The construction now being completed of the facility obviously the State has therefore invested significant funding in trying to bring this project forward.

“I will ask the Minister for Health to come back to you and note your significant concerns.”