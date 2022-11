626 patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country.

That’s the highest figure this month and just 40 shy of a 2022 high last month.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp – has the highest number of patients without a bed, at 87.

According to the INMO Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 3 patients waiting for a bed today while there are none reported at Nenagh Hospital.