Nearly 550 people without a hospital bed today

More than 100 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are without a bed today.

The hospital covering North Tipp, Clare and Limerick has more than double the number of people on trolleys than the next most overcrowded facility.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 106 of the 549 patients without a bed are at the Dooradoyle hospital.

University Hospital Galway is next in line with 50.

13 patients are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel while 5 patients are without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.