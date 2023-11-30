Nearly 2,000 patients were treated on trolleys at UHL this month

11,493 people, including 434 children, went without a bed in hospitals in November.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected by overcrowding this month.

1,962 patients were waiting on trolleys at the facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

399 people were treated on trolleys or chairs in November at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The INMO says the number of people admitted to hospital without a bed is “far too high” and there’s “absolutely no point in waiting until we are mid-crisis to act.”