Nearly 100 patients without a bed at UHL

Hospitals serving Tipperary account for over 25% of the patients on trolleys in Ireland today.

Nationally, the INMO has recorded 396 people without a bed today in Irish hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, is once again the most affected by overcrowding, with 95 patients waiting on a bed.

That’s followed by St. Vincent’s University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital with 37, and Cork University Hospital with 35.

Locally, TUH in Clonmel has eight patients in the emergency department on trolleys, while Nenagh General Hospital is unaffected by overcrowding today.