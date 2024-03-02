Moynihan highlights concerns over child mental health services

A child with suicidal intent in South Tipperary could have to wait ten days before being seen by the health service.

That’s according to the Social Democrats local election candidate in the Cahir area who says there’s an urgent need for action.

Alan Moynihan says these figures are shocking as these children are already at crisis point and require immediate access to specialist mental health services.

“Anybody who has had the misfortune of trying to access the services they’ll tell you they’re abysmal. And I think despite the best efforts of front line staff they’ve been let down so badly by the people in charge that it’s got to the point where we’re sleep walking into a mental health crisis in the county.

“For a child who is displaying suicidal intent you’re looking at a 10 day wait, for somebody self-harming or with suicidal ideation you’re looking at 68 days. I can’t imagine what it must be like for a child who is going through these problems.”