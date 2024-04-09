Midwest Hospital Campaign have no faith in Simon Harris

The 15th Taoiseach of Ireland will be elected later today.

Simon Harris is likely to be the only name nominated to replace Leo Varadkar.

At 37, he’ll become the youngest person to ever hold the office of Taoiseach.

Members of a local hospital campaign group are far from confident that Simon Harris as Taoiseach will have any positive impact on the overcrowding crisis at University Hospital Limerick.

Conor Reidy from the Nenagh Needs It’s A&E group and The Midwest Hospital Campaign says Harris’s performance while Minister for Health was poor to say the least.

“Simon Harris was Minister for Health for four to five years. The trolley numbers absolutely increased under his watch. He had an opportunity then as Minister for Health to intervene in a strong way and prevent this from turning into the absolute crisis that it has become. So I don’t know now at the 11th hour what Simon Harris thinks he can do.”