Mid-West Hospital Campaign call on Health Minister to meet them at UHL

The Mid-West Hospital Campaign is to hold a protest outside University Hospital Limerick this morning in response to a visit there by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The group – which includes many members from North Tipperary – say the Minister was originally scheduled to be in the hospital today but instead visited last evening.

The Mid-West Hospital campaign has welcomed his unannounced arrival and hope he saw the 92 patients languishing on trolleys there for himself. However they also hope his early arrival wasn’t a sneaky attempt to avoid protesters or to avoid meeting the people of Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

They say if Stephen Donnelly he has any courage he will come and address the people who will be gathered at the hospital this morning from 10am.