Mental Health Minister bullish about support for people in crisis in Tipp

There are beds available in Tipperary for people in mental health crisis.

That’s according to the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People who says she’s busting the myth that there is no support available for people in the county.

Mary Butler was speaking at the official opening of a new Mental health respite centre at Haven House in Clonmel which has ten beds available for crisis intervention.

Minister Butler is also visiting Haywood Lodge where she says there is another 40 beds and capacity to help the people who need it.

Head of Mental Health Services Ann Donaghy says Haven House has been in the pipeline for a long time.

It’s a step down unit for patients who have been in the Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny to help them transition back into normal life and an everyday routine.