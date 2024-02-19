McGrath: Rural GP practices overrun

Over two thirds of rural GPs are unable to accept new patients according to a Tipperary TD.

The Rural Independent Group says some people are having to wait up to two weeks for appointments.

It will bring a Dáil motion on Wednesday calling for action to tackle shortages in General Practice.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says many rural GPs can’t accept new patients as they’re under too much strain.

“Well, because they’re full and then you must remember the government have offered all kinds of schemes in the last number of budgets from Under 4’s, Under 6’s, Under 12’s free GP care. It’s fine offering those situations if you had enough GPs but GP practices – especially single practices – but even with the Primary Care Centres they’re just overrun.”