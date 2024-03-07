McDonald: Extra beds only answer to UHL crisis

The overcrowding crisis at UHL won’t be fixed until the government provide 230 extra beds, according to the leader of Sinn Fein.

Elective surgeries resumed across the UL Hospital Group – including Nenagh – today, after being suspended for two days.

There were one hundred patients without beds at UHL which serves north Tipperary today, 99 yesterday, 115 on Tuesday and 143 at the start of the week.

450 patients in the region have had their surgery cancelled since the beginning of the year.

Mary Lou McDonald has been telling Tipp Today that the solution to the crisis is clear – but it’s just not happening.