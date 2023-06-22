Major stroke conference planned for Clonmel

The Regional Stroke Conference & Awareness Event is taking place in Clonmel this year.

This coming Monday the South Tipperary Stroke Communication Group in association with the Irish Heart Foundation will be hosting the 2nd year of this event.

The free event will run from 9:30am to 1:30pm on the 26th at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel.

There will be multiple guest speakers and information available on everything from recovery, to living well post stroke, and a talk on neurological music therapy.

Tipperary man Martin Quinn is a stroke survivor and told Tipp Today about one of the key symptoms people can look out.

“The one I have been diagnosed with myself is Afib that’s atrial fibrillation. That is one of the symptoms that can cause a stroke and people don’t know about it where the heart is not working as normal, skipping a beat or all that kind of thing could be going faster or whatever and a simple check on your pulse you will be able to see, it is a very simple thing.”

He goes on to say that having patience is crucial following a stroke.

The Member of the Irish National Audit of Stroke says that aphasia impacts an awful lot of people who’ve suffered a stroke, which makes it harder for that person to find the words they want to say.

Martin says that aphasia often goes under the radar and awareness is important to people know how to respond appropriately.

“If I am speaking to you and I am having a bit of difficulty we don’t have patience with that person, you know you kind of want to move to the next thing or finish the words for them and they are trying to say something and it is important to give people time to say what they want to say. Because if you are missing a word or looking for a word you often find a replacement word. That is the one thing you shouldn’t do is try and finish the word for them.”