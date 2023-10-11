Major influx of patients presenting to Emergency Department at UHL

University Hospital Limerick is overwhelmed after 249 people turned up at the emergency department yesterday.

Management are asking patients in North Tipp to stay away unless they have a life-threatening emergency.

UHL is asking people in North Tipperary to only consider turning up at the hospital in Limerick as a last resort in an urgent emergency.

Management says you should first explore all other options like your GP, Shannondoc or a chemist.

Anyone who comes to ED who doesn’t have a life-threatening or severe illness or injury will face a significant wait.

They are currently dealing with exceptionally high demand with a daily average 228 patients attending over the past week.

This is at its highest state of escalation with surge capacity open.

Elective surgery is being reviewed on a daily basis, with only urgent and time-critical patients, including cancer cases, being operated on there today.