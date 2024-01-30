Lowry: Cancelled surgery at Nenagh Hospital a major concern

Patient overflow from UHL to Nenagh Hospital is resulting in increasing day surgery cancellations at the North Tipp Hospital.

Deputy Michael Lowry says while University Hospital Limerick continues to rank as one of the busiest hospitals in the country, the huge volume of patients requiring medical care at the hospital is having a growing knock-on effect on patient treatment in Nenagh.

All theatre lists at Nenagh Hospital have again been cancelled this week bringing to 203 the number of patients impacted since the 8th of January.

Deputy Lowry says the closure of the two day theatres is having huge consequences.

“Several patients across Tipperary have contacted me to tell me that they have received a call at short notice – shortly before their admission to the Day Ward – to tell them that their planned and necessary procedure is cancelled.

“This is causing anguish and upset to patients and their families. It’s also causing disruption and frustration to specialist surgical staff who find themselves redeployed to other areas of the hospital.”

Deputy Lowry has questioned how it’s safe to cancel surgery recommended by a consultant.

“I have been in contact with senior officials in the HSE to establish how long this unacceptable practice is going to continue. How is it proposed to deal with the backlog of patients requiring surgery? It is dangerous to postpone surgical intervention when a consultant already deems it necessary.

“Delays will lead to late intervention with the strong possibility of a neglected issue becoming acute.”